Young Boy’s Hilarious Request for a Cheap Mahindra Thar

A heartwarming video of a young boy named Cheeku from Noida has been circulating on social media, showcasing his amusing request to buy a Mahindra Thar for just ₹700. This innocent misunderstanding caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, who responded to the boy’s wish in a quirky manner.

In the viral video, Cheeku can be seen in conversation with his father, confidently asserting that he can purchase a Mahindra Thar for a mere ₹700. He mistakenly believes that the Thar and XUV 700 are the same car. Little did he know that his innocent misconception would capture the hearts of social media users, including Anand Mahindra himself.

Mahindra, known for his active presence on social media, shared the video and expressed his amusement at the child’s innocence. He jokingly mentioned that if his company were to sell the Thar for such a low price, they would be bankrupt in no time. Mahindra’s lighthearted response further endeared him to the online community.

The video has not only garnered attention from Anand Mahindra but has also sparked ideas from social media users. Some suggested creating toy car versions of the Thar and XUV 700, while others proposed a lucky draw contest where participants could win the car for ₹700.

While it is unlikely that Mahindra will be selling the Thar for such a low price, the incident serves as a reminder of the innocence and imagination of children. Cheeku’s amusing request has spread joy and laughter, bringing a brief respite from the challenges of the world.

In conclusion, the viral video of Cheeku’s hilarious request for a cheap Mahindra Thar has caught the attention of Anand Mahindra and social media users alike. It serves as a reminder of the innocence and joy that children bring, even in discussions about luxury cars.