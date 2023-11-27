Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary in Ooty

Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about celebrating his first wedding anniversary with wife Katrina Kaif. The couple chose the serene hill station of Ooty as the location for their special celebration, coinciding with Vicky’s shooting schedule for his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur.

When a fan, who happened to meet Vicky in Ooty, inquired about the actor’s fondness for the place, he expressed his love for the beautiful tea gardens and shared the simple joys they experienced during their anniversary celebration. Vicky mentioned relishing roadside maggie (instant noodles) and bhutta (roasted corn) while admiring the lovely tea gardens. It was a gentle reminder that even in the midst of a busy shooting schedule, it’s essential to appreciate the small pleasures of life.

Meanwhile, as Vicky prepares for the release of Sam Bahadur, another highly anticipated film, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is also set to hit the theaters. Despite Vicky’s valiant efforts to generate buzz around Sam Bahadur, the advance bookings indicate that Animal may outshine the former at the box office. Industry predictions suggest Animal could rake in a whopping 30 crore on its opening day. This leads us to wonder if Vicky will have what it takes to weather the storm of Animal’s success.

As fans eagerly await the release of these two highly anticipated films, it remains to be seen how they will fare at the box office and capture the hearts of audiences nationwide.

