Netflix Negotiates Road Ownership for Film Studios at Former Fort Monmouth

Netflix is currently in the process of purchasing the Mega Parcel, a 300-acre property at the former Fort Monmouth, where the streaming giant plans to build 12 sound studios for film and TV production. With a total investment of nearly $1 billion, Netflix has completed the due-diligence period and entered into a 36-month approval period. During this time, the company must go through conceptual and site plan reviews, obtain permits from various entities, and resolve issues with road ownership.

One of the roads critical to Netflix’s studio plan is Wilson Avenue, which runs through Oceanport and Eatontown, crossing Route 537. The other road is Malterer Avenue, located near FMERA’s administrative offices. Netflix was unable to negotiate the terms of vacating these roads with Monmouth County before the deadline, so they requested additional time from FMERA to resolve the issue. If an agreement cannot be reached, Netflix could potentially terminate the contract and walk away from the Mega Parcel.

Both FMERA and Monmouth County are committed to finalizing an agreement with Netflix as soon as possible. While negotiations are ongoing, the county is working diligently to aid Netflix and FMERA in completing the transaction. If all goes well, Netflix aims to create a cohesive campus on the property, incorporating the vacated roadways.

However, the road to completion will be long and challenging. A total buildout of the studios could take up to 10 years, considering potential extensions and delays due to bureaucratic processes. Netflix has already received a 45-day extension for its due diligence period to address the complexities of the property, including title searches, surveys, traffic mitigation, environmental testing, and planning for energy sources and emergency services.

Despite the obstacles, Netflix’s investment in Fort Monmouth brings potential opportunities for economic growth and exposure for the surrounding communities. The company’s commitment to establishing a major production facility in New Jersey signifies the state’s growing importance in the film and entertainment industry.

