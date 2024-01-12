New Trend Alert: The Dreamy Beverage for a Restful Sleep

Summary: A new viral trend is taking TikTok storm, offering a solution for those seeking a peaceful night’s sleep – the Sleepy Girl Mocktail. This concoction, made with a few simple ingredients, has gained popularity amongst users, claiming to provide the “best night of sleep ever.” While there is some scientific support for the drink’s potential benefits, experts warn that it is not a guaranteed solution for insomnia or poor sleep.

The Sleepy Girl Mocktail recipe begins with a base of ice, followed a generous serving of tart cherry juice. One key ingredient that sets this mocktail apart is a scoop of magnesium glycinate, specifically not citrate or carbonate. To complete the elixir, users can choose their preferred beverage, such as flavored sparkling water, prebiotic soda, or non-alcoholic wine.

The combination of tart cherry juice and magnesium glycinate is said to contribute to better sleep. Tart cherry juice naturally contains high levels of melatonin, a hormone known to regulate sleep, while magnesium glycinate promotes mental and physical relaxation. However, registered dietitian Devon Peart highlights that the drink is not a complete solution for sleep issues or insomnia.

“There’s sound science to support the idea that a drink like this could help you relax and possibly fall asleep faster,” Peart explained. “But it’s important to remember that it’s not a cure-all for sleep problems.” Peart advises individuals to test the mocktail for themselves, as long as they do not have any medical conditions that may interact negatively with the ingredients.

In conclusion, the Sleepy Girl Mocktail may be worth a try for those seeking a natural aid for a restful sleep. However, individuals should approach it with realistic expectations and consult with a healthcare professional if they have any concerns about potential side effects. After all, a good night’s sleep cannot solely rely on a single drink, but rather a holistic approach to bedtime routines and healthy lifestyle choices.