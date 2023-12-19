Unlock the Power of Synthesizers with Synth Library NYC

Have you ever wanted to create your own unique sounds and immerse yourself in the world of synthesizers? Look no further than Synth Library NYC, a volunteer-run lending library that is revolutionizing access to these amazing instruments.

Synth Library NYC is committed to increasing access to gear, recognizing that buying synthesizers can be a costly endeavor, especially in an expensive city like New York. They have curated a collection of 73 synthesizers that are available to any New Yorker who signs up. The library operates on a loan system, allowing individuals to have unlimited use of these instruments that would typically be out of reach due to their high price tags.

One of the library’s avid supporters is Tim Cox, a synth enthusiast who hosts monthly gatherings at his studio in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. These sessions bring together a diverse group of people who share a passion for synthesizers. Participants have the opportunity to experiment with different synthesizers, creating their own unique sounds and exploring the possibilities of these incredible machines.

During these gatherings, individuals have experienced what Cox refers to as “ear perk moments.” These are instances when someone creates a sound that astounds them and leaves them in awe of their own abilities. It’s a deeply satisfying feeling to create something beautiful and innovative with these instruments.

By fostering a sense of community and magic around synthesizers, Synth Library NYC is not only providing access to gear but also creating a space for collaboration and inspiration. The library asks individuals like Cox, who borrow their instruments, to host visiting hours to allow others to experience the joy of creating with these synthesizers.

Whether you’re a seasoned musician or just starting to explore the world of synthesizers, Synth Library NYC has something for you. Join this vibrant community and unlock the power of synthesizers to create your own incredible sounds.