Ben Affleck’s Fading Relevance with the TikTok Generation

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, known for her massive following of over 150 million followers, recently participated in a Vanity Fair video where she was hooked up to a lie detector and asked various questions her sister. Among the topics discussed was D’Amelio’s well-known obsession with Dunkin’ Donuts. However, when shown a picture of actor Ben Affleck, a known Dunkin’ fan, D’Amelio failed to recognize him.

In the video, D’Amelio initially struggled to identify Affleck, exclaiming, “Who is it? I’ve seen that ad. Oh My goodness, is that…is that Ben? Oh my god, I’m so stupid.” It wasn’t until her sister Dixie mentioned that Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez that D’Amelio was able to connect the dots and identify him.

This lack of recognition highlights a broader trend where younger generations seem to be less familiar with actors like Affleck, who has been in the industry for over 30 years. While Affleck has achieved great success, including winning Oscars and starring in superhero blockbusters, his name may no longer resonate with “the kids.”

This shift in recognition could be attributed to the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, which have created an entirely new breed of celebrities with immense followings. Charli D’Amelio, being one of these social media stars, has a substantial fan base but may not be as well-known to those who primarily consume traditional movies.

Ultimately, the question of who is more famous, Ben Affleck or Charli D’Amelio, depends on one’s preferred form of entertainment. While Affleck’s career has spanned decades in Hollywood, D’Amelio has garnered fame through her TikTok content. Both have their own realms of influence and recognition.

It is fascinating to witness the evolving nature of fame in the digital age, where social media personalities can rival or even surpass the notoriety of established actors. As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, it’s clear that there is no one-size-fits-all definition of fame.

Sources:

– Vanity Fair

– TikTok