World Cup 2023: India Makes History with Semifinal Qualification

In an extraordinary display of bowling prowess, star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami achieved his second five-wicket haul of the ICC ODI World Cup, delivering an exceptional performance with figures of 5-18. His brilliant bowling effort helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs, resulting in one of India’s most significant victories in ODIs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shami’s exceptional bowling figures in the match against Sri Lanka not only secured a vital win for India but also made him the leading wicket-taker for India in the history of World Cups. This impressive feat propelled him past the joint record of Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath, who previously held the distinction with 44 wickets in 23 matches. Shami’s current tally of 45 wickets in World Cup matches solidifies his status as a formidable force in the tournament.

The achievement is a testament to Shami’s remarkable consistency and skill in the World Cup arena. Taking 14 wickets in just three matches, Shami reached this milestone in a mere 14 games, emphasizing his exceptional performance and immense contribution to the Indian cricket team’s success in previous World Cup competitions.

World Cup 2023: India Crushes Sri Lanka, Becomes First Team to Qualify for Semifinals

The historical moment of Shami’s achievement reverberated across social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding the platform ‘X’ with wishes and commendations for the sensational seamer. The cricketing fraternity collectively admired Shami’s exceptional display of skill and celebrated India’s dominant performance, as they became the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup 2023.

FAQs

1. How many wickets did Mohammed Shami take in the match against Sri Lanka?

Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup match.

2. How many wickets has Mohammed Shami taken in World Cup matches overall?

Mohammed Shami has taken a total of 45 wickets in World Cup matches, making him the leading wicket-taker for India in the history of the tournament.

3. Who held the previous joint record for the most wickets an Indian in World Cups?

Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath previously held the joint record for the most wickets an Indian in World Cups, with 44 wickets each.

4. How many matches did it take for Mohammed Shami to achieve this milestone?

Mohammed Shami reached the milestone of being India’s leading wicket-taker in World Cups in just 14 matches.