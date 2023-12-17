New Title: Female Florida Panther Rescued in Bonita Springs

Summary:

In a surprising turn of events, a young female Florida panther was found in a residential neighborhood in Bonita Springs, Florida. Rather than simply hiding, the panther had managed to blend in with the “minimalistic landscaping” of the area, according to panther biologist Mark Lotz. It is believed that the panther got trapped in the neighborhood due to the increase in activity during daylight hours.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), responsible for protecting endangered species like the Florida panther, swiftly intervened upon receiving the report. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to establish a safe perimeter and prevent any potential harm to the panther. FWC biologists were able to successfully rescue and collar the young female panther. Afterward, she was released into the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW), a nearby natural area where she could thrive.

Officials involved in the rescue expressed their gratitude to the community for following proper protocols and helping ensure a positive outcome for the panther. While no attacks on humans have been recorded, FWC advises residents on how to safely coexist with panthers. These include keeping children within sight, giving panthers space, and maintaining eye contact if encountered. In the event of an attack, it is recommended to fight back using any means available.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding and protecting the Florida panther population. It highlights the need for increased awareness and education on coexisting harmoniously with wildlife. By following guidelines and promptly reporting sightings, people can contribute to the preservation of these remarkable creatures.