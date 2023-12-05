Wanda Sykes on Using Personal Stories to Tackle Political Humor

In her latest stand-up special, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes dives into a wide range of political topics, including anti-trans bathroom legislation, police violence against Black Americans, and white privilege. She manages to keep her audience engaged and entertained for the full hour focusing on how these issues personally affect her and her family.

Sykes believes that making the political personal is key to keeping the humor relatable and non-polarizing. Instead of simply criticizing or making general statements about these topics, she shares her own experiences and reactions, allowing the audience to connect on a deeper level.

However, there is one topic that Sykes still can’t find humor in: the overturning of Roe v. Wade. As a mother with a daughter, she feels a deep concern about the potential consequences of limiting reproductive rights.

When it came to filming her special, Sykes chose Philadelphia because of its significance as a battleground state in the 2020 election. She wanted to thank Pennsylvania voters for their support of Joe Biden and to highlight the importance of the state in the election.

Looking ahead, Sykes is excited about touring next year, as it will be her first real tour. With her kids now older, she feels more confident about hitting the road and even hopes they might join her for some weekends.

Filming a special is different from a regular stand-up show, as Sykes explains. During filming, she is more conscious of getting everything right, but she still allows herself to have fun and improvise during the second show.

And as for what she wears in the special, Sykes opted for something different than her usual suit. She chose a red, white, and blue denim jacket that she found while shopping in Paris during the holidays, wanting to have a more casual and fun look to match her physical comedy on stage.

Outside of her career as a performer, Sykes admits that she doesn’t live and breathe politics. She stays informed because of her children, reading the books they have for school and helping them with assignments. But ultimately, she finds time to focus on other things and enjoy life beyond politics.