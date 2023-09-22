A Lawrence County Family’s TikTok Takes the Internet Storm

A family from Walnut Ridge, Arkansas is experiencing unexpected fame after a video they posted on TikTok went viral. Bree Hilburn and her six-year-old daughter, Collins Wilson, have been creating videos together for the past three years as a way to bond and create lasting memories.

This recent video, however, received more attention than any of their previous ones. Hilburn stated that they often brainstorm ideas together, with Wilson particularly enjoying spooky and creepy themes. Although they were not expecting their video to gain much traction, it quickly garnered a large number of views.

Hilburn expressed her surprise at the video’s success, stating, “I never expected it to blow up. The numbers, just looking at them, it’s like, how does this many people like us or enjoy it? It happens kind of often without videos. They just love her.”

As for Wilson, she admitted that she doesn’t fully comprehend the concept of going viral, but she enjoys the process of making TikTok videos with her mother. She explained, “It’s because we make TikToks over and over. It makes me feel good.”

While they are grateful for the support they have received from the TikTok community, making videos together is ultimately a way for the mother and daughter to have fun and create memories. Hilburn emphasized that it has become a regular activity for them, done almost every day or every couple of days, depending on Wilson’s interest.

Sources:

