Walmart’s Black Friday Deals: Incredible Savings on TVs and More

Walmart is getting a head start on the holiday shopping season offering some unbelievable deals on televisions. With the official launch of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals at noon on November 8, shoppers can find incredible discounts on a wide range of products, from toys and beauty items to tech gadgets and furniture. Among the standout deals is the Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV with Smart Google TV. Normally priced at $2,198, this top-of-the-line television is available for just $1,398 during Walmart’s Black Friday event—a savings of $800.

If the Sony TV is beyond your price range, don’t fret. Walmart has marked down TVs at various price points throughout their Black Friday Deals event. Here are some of our top picks:

Walmart plans to offer savings across two scheduled sales periods. The first event begins online on November 8 at 3 p.m. and continues in stores on November 10. Walmart+ members can enjoy early access to these deals from 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on November 8. The second event starts online on November 22 at 3 p.m. and extends to stores on November 24. Again, Walmart+ members will have early access to these deals from noon to 3 p.m. on November 22. Additionally, Walmart will wrap up the month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event on November 27, offering early access to all deals for Walmart+ members.

Wondering how to make the most of Walmart’s Black Friday Deals? While a Walmart+ membership is not required to take advantage of the savings, members will enjoy early access to all the deals online. Walmart+ membership benefits include unlimited free delivery service and fuel discounts at participating gas stations. Prices for membership start at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Whether you’re in the market for a new television or looking to score deals on other products, Walmart’s Black Friday Deals are sure to offer something for everyone. Get ready to save big and kickstart your holiday shopping season!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When do Walmart’s Black Friday Deals start?

A: Walmart’s Black Friday Deals officially begin at noon on November 8.

Q: What are some of the top TV deals during Walmart’s Black Friday event?

A: One of the standout TV deals is the Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV with Smart Google TV, discounted $800.

Q: Is a Walmart+ membership required to access the deals?

A: No, a Walmart+ membership is not required, but members get early access to deals.

Q: How much does a Walmart+ membership cost?

A: A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Q: What are the benefits of a Walmart+ membership?

A: Benefits include unlimited free delivery service and fuel discounts at participating gas stations.