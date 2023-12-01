Walmart Joins Growing List of Brands Dropping Advertising on Social Media Platform X

Walmart has announced that it will no longer be advertising on social media platform X, becoming one of the latest brands to distance itself from the Elon Musk-owned site. A spokesperson for Walmart stated that the company has found other platforms that allow them to better reach their customers.

The decision comes as X, formerly known as Twitter, has been struggling to retain advertisers since Musk acquired the company in October 2022. In recent weeks, the platform has seen a significant exodus of brands due to concerns over the presence of antisemitic content.

Earlier this month, Musk faced backlash after agreeing with a user who falsely claimed that members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people. Musk described the user’s statement as “the actual truth.” The user also referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which asserts that Jewish people and leftists are orchestrating the replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants, leading to a so-called “white genocide.”

Musk has since apologized for his post during an interview, but his reaction to brands that suspended their ads has been less conciliatory. He accused them of “blackmail” and used expletives to express his frustration.

This recent controversy has prompted several major brands, including Apple, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery, to suspend their ads on X. Their decision was sparked a report from the liberal watchdog group Media Matters, which highlighted that their ads had appeared next to antisemitic posts on the platform.

As X continues to grapple with these challenges, it remains to be seen how the platform will address advertisers’ concerns and regain their trust.