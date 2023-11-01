Walmart’s Clever Black Friday Ad Draws Inspiration from Mean Girls

Walmart is taking a unique approach to capture the attention of customers during this year’s Black Friday sales. Drawing inspiration from the popular high-school comedy film Mean Girls, the big-box retailer has created an ad that features three-quarters of the original movie’s leads.

Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady, now takes on the role of a guidance counselor at North Shore High School. Amanda Seyfried’s character, Karen, continues her career as a meteorologist, and Lacey Chabert’s character, Gretchen, plays the part of a cool mom directing her daughter’s TikTok videos. In the nearly two-minute ad, Lohan’s voice narrates, stating that “Some things never change.” She goes on to express that despite the passage of time, one thing that remains constant is the appeal of Walmart’s Black Friday deals.

The advertisement cleverly incorporates iconic lines from the original Mean Girls film, showcasing students emulating behavior influenced their peers. One student mentions observing their classmate buying Apple AirPods and Legos, which prompts them to make a similar purchase.

While this ad represents a unique opportunity for fans of Mean Girls to see their favorite characters reunited, it is unlikely that the original cast will officially reprise their roles in any other capacity. Earlier reports indicated that talks for their involvement in an upcoming Mean Girls reboot fell through due to a disagreement over the offered compensation. However, Walmart seems to have provided the right incentive to make this reunion happen.

By tapping into the nostalgia and cultural significance of Mean Girls, Walmart aims to engage customers in a lighthearted and relatable way. The ad fosters a sense of connection between the audience and the brand, ultimately encouraging consumers to consider Walmart as their go-to destination for Black Friday shopping.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will there be another Mean Girls movie with the original cast?

No, it is unlikely that the original Mean Girls cast will reunite for another film. Talks for their involvement in an upcoming Mean Girls reboot fell through due to a disagreement over compensation.

2. What inspired Walmart’s Black Friday ad?

Walmart drew inspiration from the popular high-school comedy film Mean Girls to create a clever and nostalgic Black Friday advertisement. The ad features three-quarters of the original movie’s leads, reprising their roles in a creative way.

3. What is the goal of Walmart’s Mean Girls-inspired ad?

The goal of Walmart’s ad is to capture the attention of customers during Black Friday tapping into the nostalgia and cultural significance of Mean Girls. The ad aims to foster a sense of connection between the audience and the brand, ultimately encouraging consumers to consider Walmart as their go-to destination for Black Friday shopping.