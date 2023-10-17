Walmart+ Partners with Tastemade to Offer Free Access to Recipes and DIY Content

Walmart and Tastemade have joined forces to provide Walmart+ customers with complimentary access to Tastemade’s vast catalog of recipes, cooking and DIY videos, meal plans, events, and more. This collaboration aims to enhance the Walmart+ subscription offering additional value and entertainment to its members.

Tastemade, known for its captivating food and lifestyle content, will introduce an extensive collection of over 12,000 recipes and engaging on-demand videos to Walmart+ subscribers. This partnership represents the next phase of the ongoing collaboration between Tastemade and Walmart, with the goal of inspiring viewers to become doers and expanding Tastemade’s dedicated fanbase in a novel way.

In addition to the Tastemade+ access, Walmart+ already offers various benefits, including free streaming of Paramount+ and Hallmark Movies Now for two months at a reduced price. Walmart+ also provides exclusive perks such as six months of free access to Insight Timer for meditation and other mindfulness practices, Panera’s drink club membership for six months, and complimentary streaming of SiriusXM for six months. With this comprehensive range of offerings, Walmart+ continues to enhance its service to meet the diverse needs and interests of its growing subscriber base.

Walmart+ aims to compete with Amazon Prime offering a wide array of complementary services at a reduced cost. For just $2 less than an Amazon Prime membership, Walmart+ subscribers receive benefits such as free delivery, curbside pickup, fuel discounts, and access to the Paramount+ Essential plan. The addition of Tastemade’s content further solidifies Walmart+’s value proposition, providing customers with an enriched entertainment and lifestyle experience.

As Walmart+ continues to actively expand its range of free add-ons and exclusive discounts, the partnership with Tastemade demonstrates its commitment to offering a multitude of benefits to its members. With the fusion of Walmart’s convenience and Tastemade’s captivating content, Walmart+ subscribers can now savor a world of culinary inspiration and DIY creativity at their fingertips.

Sources: