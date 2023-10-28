New Partnership: Walmart+ Introduces Free Tire Repair for Customers

Walmart+ continues to strengthen its subscription service with a new offering that sets it apart from competitors. In addition to the existing benefits such as free delivery, curbside pickup, and fuel discounts, Walmart+ customers can now enjoy complimentary tire repair services. This latest feature aims to cater to the convenience and satisfaction of customers who purchase and install tires from Walmart Auto Care Centers.

The move comes as Walmart and Amazon engage in a competitive battle to win over subscribers. Both giants have been diligently expanding their subscription services introducing new features and perks. However, Walmart is confident that its free tire repair will provide a unique selling point, giving customers an added incentive to choose Walmart+.

To avail of this service, customers must have an active Walmart+ membership at the time of repair. Some vehicle and tire restrictions apply, and it is important to review the complete terms and conditions available on Walmart’s website. The tire repair benefit is specifically limited to tires that were both purchased and installed at Walmart Auto Care Centers.

Walmart+ is continuously expanding its value proposition to challenge Amazon Prime head-on. In addition to the newly introduced free tire repair, Walmart+ subscribers already benefit from a wide range of complimentary services. These include access to Tastemade content, with over 12,000 recipes, cooking and DIY videos, and meal plans. Additionally, subscribers enjoy 6 months of free Insight Timer for meditation and other wellness practices, free Panera Drink Club membership for six months, and six months of free SiriusXM streaming, among other exciting offerings.

Remarkably, Walmart+ manages to provide all of these services and benefits at a lower cost compared to an Amazon Prime membership. For just $2 less, customers gain access to free delivery, curbside pickup, fuel discounts, a Paramount+ Essential plan, and now, the valuable free tire repair service.

As Walmart continues to enhance its subscription service, customers can expect an increasing number of free add-ons and special discounts. Walmart+ is determined to solidify its position in the subscription market delivering exceptional value and convenience to its loyal members.

FAQs

1. How can I access the free tire repair service as a Walmart+ customer?

To enjoy the free tire repair service, you need an active Walmart+ membership at the time of repair. The repair service is exclusively available for tires purchased and installed at Walmart Auto Care Centers.

2. Are there any restrictions on the types of vehicles eligible for the tire repair service?

Yes, certain vehicle restrictions may apply. It is advisable to refer to the complete terms and conditions on Walmart’s website for detailed information on vehicle eligibility.

3. How does Walmart+ compare to Amazon Prime in terms of cost?

Walmart+ offers all its services and benefits, including free delivery, curbside pickup, fuel discounts, a Paramount+ Essential plan, and the newly introduced free tire repair, at a lower cost than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart+ is $2 less expensive while providing a comparable range of features.

4. What other free services can I enjoy as a Walmart+ subscriber?

In addition to the free tire repair, Walmart+ subscribers can access a range of complimentary services. These include Tastemade content, Insight Timer for meditation, Panera Drink Club membership, SiriusXM streaming, and more. Please visit Walmart’s website for a comprehensive list of available benefits.

5. Is the tire repair service available for tires purchased from other retailers?

No, the free tire repair service is exclusive to tires that were purchased and installed at Walmart Auto Care Centers. Only Walmart+ members can take advantage of this benefit.

