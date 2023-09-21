Top Brands for Hispanic Consumers Celebrate Creative Excellence

A new report from Collage Group has identified Walmart, Target, and Netflix as some of the top-performing brands among Hispanic consumers. These brands were recognized for their value offerings and their understanding of the Hispanic consumer market.

According to the consumer research firm, the Hispanic segment contributed a staggering $1.9 trillion in buying power in the United States in 2020, surpassing the Black and Asian segments’ contributions of $1.6 trillion and $1.3 trillion, respectively.

Collage Group analyzed 510 brands and found that Walmart, Netflix, and Target ranked in the top three. Target, known for its commitment to inclusivity, faced some backlash related to its Pride Month merchandise. However, the retailer regained the trust of Hispanic consumers supporting causes and ideas that resonate with this demographic.

Loyalty and rewards programs are particularly appealing to Hispanic consumers, with 29% stating that they would sign up for programs offering special deals on makeup. Target capitalized on this partnering with Ulta Beauty to provide discounts to its customers.

The report also revealed that more than half (56%) of Hispanic consumers appreciate brands that incorporate cultural holidays into their advertising. Last December, Target collaborated with Mexican American Dr. Linda Parra to showcase how she celebrates Dia de los Reyes Magos (Epiphany). Additionally, 80% of Hispanic respondents believed that companies should be involved in social and political issues to some extent. Target demonstrated its commitment pledging $5 million as a founding donor to the National Museum of the American Latino.

Target’s focus on representing the bicultural Hispanic experience has earned it trust among this consumer group. Other brands that ranked in the top 20 for Hispanic consumers include Crayola, Nike, YouTube, Starbucks, Google, Amazon, Dove, Coca-Cola, and Disney.

Nike, in particular, has a strong connection with Hispanic consumers due to its long-standing support and engagement with this demographic. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed perceive Nike as a brand that is “on the rise.” Nike’s diverse product offerings, partnerships with Hispanic creatives, internal representation, and success with the Nike Cortez line have cemented its positive reputation.

The Nike Cortez line, which debuted in 1972, holds great cultural significance for Hispanics in Southern California and has become a symbol of identity. Favorable experiences with Nike are highly valued 58% of respondents when deciding which brands to support, highlighting the brand’s influence in the Hispanic market.

In conclusion, these top-performing brands demonstrate their dedication to understanding and catering to the needs and values of Hispanic consumers. By offering value, incorporating cultural holidays, engaging in social and political issues, and representing the bicultural experience, these brands have earned the trust and loyalty of this influential consumer segment.

