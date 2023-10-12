Walmart Connect Launches Certification Program to Help Advertisers

Walmart Connect, the retail media arm of Walmart, has unveiled a new certification program aimed at assisting advertisers in understanding and utilizing the company’s expanding suite of advertising solutions. The Walmart Connect Academy Ad Certification program will be available to the public starting from October 16, 2023, following a successful beta test involving over 500 employees from media investment firm GroupM.

The program aims to cater to advertisers of all levels, including current advertisers, partners, prospective advertisers, and even students. It offers detailed insights into Walmart Connect’s advertising solutions, enabling self-serve advertisers to optimize their ad performance and managed advertisers and agencies to enhance their proficiency in utilizing Walmart Connect’s solutions for better buying decisions.

Participants in the program can choose to complete coursework and a knowledge check or proceed directly to a final time-bound assessment. To earn certification, participants must achieve a passing score of 80% or higher and complete a feedback survey. Once certified, participants receive a LinkedIn-enabled digital credential that remains valid for one year.

The initial set of courses covers various aspects of Walmart Connect’s advertising solutions. These include foundational understanding of retail media and Walmart Connect’s unique offerings, sponsored product campaigns focusing on goal-setting, ad placements, bids and budgets, reporting, and campaign optimization. Additionally, there are courses on sponsored brands, including effective targeting techniques, competitive bids and budgets, and creating ad groups. Lastly, courses on sponsored videos cover topics such as video asset creation and uploading, campaign creation, performance optimization, and leveraging reporting options.

The program anticipates continuous updates and the addition of new courses, with plans to introduce Display Self-Serve courses in 2024.

Sources:

– [Source 1]