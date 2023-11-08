New Affordable Wireless Earbuds from Sony: The WF-C500

Looking for a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds that still deliver on audio quality and functionality? The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds might be just what you need. With a recent discount from Walmart, these earbuds are now available for the unbeatable price of $29, saving you a massive $69 off their original price of $98. This deal is part of Walmart’s early Black Friday promotions, but it’s uncertain how long it will last, so it’s a good idea to make your purchase as soon as possible.

While they may not offer all the high-end features of the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are considered some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Sony WF-C500 still hold their own. Equipped with Sony’s DSEE technology, these earbuds are capable of restoring high-frequency sounds that often get lost during the compression process. This means you can enjoy impressive audio quality without breaking the bank. Plus, the physical buttons on the earbuds allow for easy control of music playback, volume adjustment, call answering, and digital assistant activation.

Comfort is another key feature of the Sony WF-C500. Designed to conform to most ear shapes, you can wear these earbuds for extended periods without discomfort. With a single charge, these wireless earbuds can last up to 10 hours, and when combined with the charging case, the total battery life extends to 20 hours. Additionally, the WF-C500 has an IPX4 water resistance rating, ensuring they are protected against sweat and light rain. For an even more immersive experience, you can use Sony’s Headphones Connect app to activate their 360 Reality Audio feature and enjoy a surround sound-like effect.

Originally priced at $98, the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds are now available for only $29 thanks to Walmart’s early Black Friday discount. Considering the significant savings, it’s advisable to seize this opportunity before stocks run out. Don’t miss out on the chance to own these affordable and quality wireless earbuds.