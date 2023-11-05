Is the Onn 65-inch TV Worth Buying?

Looking for an affordable yet feature-packed 65-inch TV? Look no further than the Onn TV. Priced at just $298, this budget-friendly TV offers great value for money.

One of the standout features of the Onn 65-inch TV is its 4K resolution and HDR10 support. This means you can enjoy stunning color reproduction and image quality, especially with contrasting colors. While it lacks support for HLG HDR and a faster 120Hz refresh rate, these may not be dealbreakers unless you’re a sports enthusiast or dedicated gamer.

What sets the Onn TV apart from its competitors is its integration with the Roku TV platform. This allows for convenient control of the TV using a mobile app, making it easy to navigate and interact with. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with popular ecosystems such as Apple Home and Google Home, allowing you to control your smart devices directly from the TV. With support for Apple AirPlay and Alexa, the Onn TV offers versatility and compatibility with different streaming devices.

In conclusion, if you’re seeking a mid-range TV with a large screen at an affordable price, the Onn 65-inch TV is a compelling option. With Walmart currently offering a discount, bringing the price down to $298, this TV provides excellent value for money. However, if you’re looking for a broader range of options, it’s worth exploring other TV deals as well.

FAQ

Does the Onn 65-inch TV have a 120Hz refresh rate?

No, the Onn 65-inch TV does not support a faster 120Hz refresh rate. However, for gaming and general entertainment purposes, the standard refresh rate should be sufficient.

Does the Onn TV support HLG HDR?

No, the Onn TV does not support HLG HDR. It is equipped with HDR10 support, which provides vibrant color reproduction and image fidelity.

Can I control the Onn TV using voice commands?

Yes, the Onn TV can be controlled using voice commands. It is compatible with popular ecosystems such as Apple Home and Google Home, as well as featuring support for Amazon’s Alexa.

Does the Onn TV integrate with streaming devices?

Yes, the Onn TV integrates seamlessly with streaming devices. It supports Apple AirPlay for streaming content from Apple devices and is compatible with Alexa for Amazon ecosystem users.