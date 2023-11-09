Nintendo Switch Compatible: SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC Card on Sale

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a high-capacity Micro SDXC card, now is your chance. Walmart is currently offering the SanDisk Ultra 1TB U1 A1 Micro SDXC card for just $69.99 as part of its Black Friday Sale event. This incredible offer is available through Western Digital Technologies, the company that owns the SanDisk brand.

This discounted price represents the best deal we’ve ever seen on a SanDisk branded 1TB SSD. What makes this even more appealing is the fact that the SanDisk Ultra is the only official manufacturer of Nintendo Switch cards. This means that you can expect seamless compatibility with your Nintendo Switch console. However, the versatility of this card extends beyond the Switch. It can also be used with various other devices that support Micro SDXC cards, such as the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, GoPros, cameras, and more.

The SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC card comes with an SD adapter, allowing you to use it in devices that only accept full-sized SD cards. With its U1 A1 rating, this card delivers impressive read speeds of up to 120MB/s. While there may be faster Micro SDXC cards available, the SanDisk Ultra’s speed is more than sufficient for most users. In fact, the Nintendo Switch is not capable of supporting speeds faster than U1, making a faster card unnecessary.

If you’re on the lookout for more Black Friday deals, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide to Walmart’s Black Friday deals. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to expand your storage capacity and enhance your gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch-compatible SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC card.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I use the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC card with devices other than the Nintendo Switch?

Absolutely! In addition to being compatible with the Nintendo Switch, the SanDisk Ultra card can be used with a wide range of devices that support Micro SDXC cards, including cameras, GoPros, gaming consoles, and more.

2. Is the SanDisk Ultra card faster than other Micro SDXC cards?

While there are faster Micro SDXC cards available on the market, the SanDisk Ultra’s read speeds of up to 120MB/s are more than sufficient for most users. It’s important to note that the Nintendo Switch, in particular, is not capable of supporting speeds faster than U1, making a faster card unnecessary for gaming on the console.

3. Does the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC card come with an adapter?

Yes, the purchase of the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Micro SDXC card includes an SD adapter. This allows you to use the card in devices that only accept full-sized SD cards.

(Source: Walmart.com)