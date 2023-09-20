Defending Walmart: The Controversy Surrounding Frozen Cupcakes

After a TikTok video exposing Walmart’s frozen cupcakes went viral, viewers were quick to defend the retail giant while simultaneously ridiculing the poster. While not all Walmart locations offer groceries, there are Walmart Supercenters that sell produce, meat, and pre-made cakes and cupcakes. Walmart is known for its cheaper alternatives to brands, and many believe they offer quality items and exceptional food options.

The controversy arose when an employee of Walmart took to TikTok to expose the store for selling frozen and not-fresh cupcakes. The video showed the process of assembling the cupcakes, with the employee claiming that they are “not fresh.” The employee explained that the cupcakes are shipped to the Walmart location and then iced with colored frosting employees.

However, viewers came to Walmart’s defense, expressing that they didn’t mind the frozen cupcakes. Some viewers believed that most grocery stores follow a similar process. One viewer even mentioned that many bakeries freeze their cakes due to high demand. Others praised the taste and affordability of Walmart’s cupcakes.

Despite the debate sparked the video, the Walmart employee has not commented on whether they will change their opinion on the store’s cupcake processing methods. It seems that the majority of viewers are in favor of the pre-made cupcakes.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding Walmart’s frozen cupcakes highlights a divide in opinion among consumers. While some defend Walmart and appreciate the affordable options they provide, others express their preference for freshly baked goods. Nonetheless, Walmart remains a popular destination for a variety of products, including baked goods.

