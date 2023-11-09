New and Affordable TV Brands for Your Home Entertainment

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment? Look no further than the incredible deals available during Walmart’s Black Friday event. With discounts on popular TV brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and more, now is the perfect time to snap up your favorite television.

Embrace the latest technology and give your living room a refresh. Check out Walmart’s online Black Friday Deals to save hundreds of dollars on high-definition TVs ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch Samsung 4K Smart TVs, among others. Take advantage of free shipping and enjoy peace of mind with free holiday returns until January 31st, 2022 (source: walmart.com).

Walmart has options to suit every budget and price point. For those seeking a compact yet feature-packed TV, consider the TCL 32″ Roku Smart TV, available for just $108. Looking for something larger with stunning picture quality? The Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA 4K HDR OLED TV with Smart Google TV is now priced at $1,398, saving you a whopping $800 from its original price of $2,198.

The savings don’t stop there! Find extraordinary deals on other noteworthy TVs like the SAMSUNG 85″ Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart Television, now priced at $898, saving you $299 from its original price of $1,197.

Don’t miss out on these exceptional Black Friday deals, as they are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Upgrade your home entertainment setup now and enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home.

FAQ

Q: How long do I have to return my TV if I change my mind?

A: Walmart offers free holiday returns until January 31st, 2022.

Q: Are protection plans available for the discounted TVs?

A: Yes, protection plans are available for purchase, but the specific coverage and options may vary.

Q: Are there any other TV models available during this Black Friday sale?

A: Yes, Walmart offers a wide range of TV models from various brands to cater to different preferences and budgets.