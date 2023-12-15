Walmart CEO Discusses Uncertain Consumer Spending Landscape in 2022

Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon, recently sat down with CNBC to discuss the challenges that lie ahead for consumer spending in the coming year. McMillon stated that predicting consumer behavior in 2022 is proving to be more difficult due to the increasing credit card balances and dwindling household bank accounts. This uncertainty raises questions about how much consumers will spend, even after showing resilience throughout this year.

While speaking with CNBC, McMillon highlighted the impact of deflation on general merchandise items. The prices of certain products, such as toys, have decreased due to deflation, making it necessary for Walmart and other retailers to drive more volume in order to maintain revenue. As an example, McMillon mentioned that Walmart currently offers 25 toy items under $25, including a Hot Wheels car priced at $1.18. Additionally, he noted that food prices have remained relatively stable, with fluctuations primarily seen in fresh food categories.

McMillon expressed optimism about the potential rebound of nonfood sales at Walmart, particularly following the back-to-school season. However, he also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the future of general merchandise categories. With significantly lower prices, it will be interesting to observe consumer behavior and purchasing patterns in the year ahead.

Walmart has stood out among other retailers over the past year due to its strong grocery business and reputation for affordable prices. Despite the challenges posed deflation, Walmart expects to achieve sales growth, forecasting a 5% to 5.5% increase in consolidated net sales for the fiscal year. McMillon remains confident in Walmart’s ability to drive growth, even in an environment where prices continue to decline.

In conclusion, Walmart’s CEO acknowledges the unpredictable nature of consumer spending in 2022. While deflation has led to lower prices in certain merchandise categories, it remains to be seen how this will impact overall sales volumes. Walmart is cautiously optimistic and committed to navigating these uncertainties while continuing to offer customers the best possible prices.