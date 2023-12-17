Walmart’s CEO Emphasizes Impact of Deflation and Low Prices

According to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, deflation is creating a new dynamic for the retail giant. Prices in general merchandise, which includes electronics, toys, and other nonfood items, have dropped approximately 5% compared to a year ago. To illustrate this, Walmart is offering 25 toy items under $25 for this holiday season, including a Hot Wheels car priced at just $1.18.

On the other hand, McMillon mentioned that prices in food categories have remained relatively stable. Although fresh foods tend to fluctuate, overall prices in this category are consistent with those of a year ago.

McMillon expressed optimism about the future of nonfood sales at Walmart, stating that the volume of these sales is starting to rebound. He attributed some of this rebound to back-to-school shopping.

Looking ahead, McMillon believes the general merchandise categories will be interesting to watch due to the significantly lower prices. He acknowledged that deflation would present challenges for Walmart and other retailers. However, he expressed confidence in the company’s ability to drive growth, even in an environment of falling prices.

Despite these challenges, McMillon emphasized that Walmart prefers lower prices over higher prices. He acknowledged that shoppers need relief from budget pressures and believes that lower prices can help achieve that.

Over the past year, Walmart’s large grocery business and low-price reputation have helped support its revenue and stock price, setting it apart from many other retailers. Walmart shares have climbed nearly 10% this year, reaching an all-time high in mid-November.

While Walmart provided a lower-than-expected full-year forecast in November, it projected sales growth unlike other retailers such as Target and Macy’s. Walmart expects consolidated net sales to rise 5% to 5.5%, with adjusted earnings per share ranging from $6.40 to $6.48 for the fiscal year.

In conclusion, Walmart is navigating the impact of deflation and lower prices, with the company poised to drive growth even in this challenging environment.