A Sneak Peek at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for 2023

As the holiday season approaches, Walmart is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Black Friday deals. True to tradition, the retail giant will be launching its deals in two waves this year, with the second batch set to be released on November 22nd. Excitingly, Walmart Plus members will enjoy early access to these holiday sales, allowing them to get a head start on their shopping lists.

One of the standout deals this year is on apparel, where Walmart is offering discounts of up to 50% off on popular brands like Crocs. In fact, it’s one of the biggest Crocs sales we’ve seen from Walmart, with prices starting as low as $9. Notably, these deals are available exclusively online, with in-store sales beginning on Fridays.

For example, Walmart is currently selling the Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals for just $24.99, whereas the same pair is priced at $27 on Crocs.com. This makes Walmart’s deal even more appealing, offering shoppers a chance to snag their favorite styles at a better price.

In addition to apparel, Walmart’s Black Friday deals extend to a wide range of categories, including electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, and more. Shoppers can expect significant discounts on popular items like HDTVs, gaming laptops, LEGO sets, and smartphones from top brands like iPhone and Galaxy.

To provide even more savings, it’s worth keeping an eye on Walmart’s promo codes guide and their comprehensive Black Friday deals guide, which offers tips and suggestions for maximizing your savings.

With the second wave of Walmart’s Black Friday deals just around the corner, mark your calendars for November 22nd to take advantage of these incredible offers. And if you’re not already a Walmart Plus member, consider signing up to gain early access to these deals and enjoy additional perks like free delivery on a wide range of products.

FAQ:

Q: What is Walmart Plus?

A: Walmart Plus is a membership service offered Walmart for its customers. For an annual fee of $98 or a monthly fee of $12.95, members receive benefits such as unlimited free delivery on over 160,000 items and fuel discounts at participating gas stations. They also gain early access to Black Friday deals.

Q: Will Walmart Plus go on sale again?

A: While Walmart typically offers discounts on Walmart Plus memberships during November, their annual sale has already passed. There is a possibility of another sale, but it is not guaranteed. In the meantime, Walmart Plus offers a free 30-day trial for those interested in exploring its benefits.