New Partnership Between Telegram Wallet and Ivorypay Revolutionizes Crypto Transactions in Africa

Telegram Wallet and Ivorypay, a leading African crypto payment startup, have joined forces in a strategic partnership that aims to transform peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and improve liquidity for users of Telegram Wallet across key African markets. This collaboration sets the stage for further expansion of these services throughout the continent, reflecting a shared vision for enhanced financial inclusion and technological advancements in the region.

Telegram made its foray into the crypto wallet space earlier this year, and this partnership with Ivorypay is set to significantly enhance the convenience and efficiency of P2P transactions for Telegram Wallet users in Africa. Under this agreement, Ivorypay will provide its on/off ramp infrastructure to facilitate seamless conversions between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies, enabling effortless P2P transactions on Wallet Telegram.

By partnering with Telegram Wallet, Ivorypay CEO, Oluwatobi Ajayi, believes the company is not only receiving a strong endorsement of their technology but also aligning with their mission to simplify and democratize digital transactions across Africa. This collaboration is an exhilarating development for Ivorypay, known for its innovative fintech solutions, including the upcoming launch of Mansa, a mobile crypto payment wallet designed to simplify digital transactions.

With its massive user base, Telegram is now offering millions of Africans the opportunity to access a wide range of crypto transactions. This partnership with Ivorypay marks a significant milestone for Telegram Wallet as it strives to establish a robust presence in Africa, a market brimming with potential for digital payment solutions. Together, Telegram and Ivorypay are embarking on a journey to redefine the digital payment ecosystem in Africa, introducing innovations that will reshape the way Africans engage in financial transactions.

