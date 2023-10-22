The Week Ahead: Earnings Reports and ECB Decision in Focus, Investor Relief Sought

As Wall Street experienced a significant plunge last week amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict and higher treasury yields, investors are eagerly looking for some relief in the week ahead. The coming days will see the release of earnings reports from various heavyweights, such as Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Coca-Cola, and Chevron. Additionally, investors are anxiously awaiting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision on interest rates, which is scheduled for October 26.

Numerous companies are set to declare their quarterly results this week, including Packaging Corporation of America, Brown & Brown, Visa, Texas Instruments, General Electric, T-Mobile US, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boeing, General Dynamics, Mastercard, Merck & Co., Intel, Altria, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Northrop Grumman, United Parcel Service, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, and Charter Communications.

In terms of corporate events, Qualcomm will be hosting the Snapdragon Summit on October 24. The Women’s Wear Daily Apparel & Retail CEO Summit and the Bloomberg Technology Summit are also on the agenda for this week. Furthermore, the Robin Hood conference is scheduled to take place in New York, featuring stock picks and investing discussions.

Last Friday, US stocks closed down amidst higher treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.89 points (0.86%) to reach 33,127.28, while the S&P 500 lost 53.84 points (1.26%) to settle at 4,224.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 202.37 points (1.53%) to close at 12,983.81. Over the past week, the Dow fell 1.6%, the S&P 500 decreased 2.4%, and the Nasdaq slid 3.2%.

The benchmark 10-year treasury yield slightly eased on Friday after surpassing 5% for the first time since July 2007. Additionally, the US dollar ended flat at 149.87 Japanese yen, while the euro rose to $1.0592 from $1.0581. On the commodities front, US crude oil for November delivery fell 62 cents to $88.75 a barrel, while Brent crude for December delivery lost 22 cents to reach $92.16 a barrel. Natural gas for November delivery dropped 6 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet. In the precious metals market, gold for December delivery rose $13.90 to $1,994.40 an ounce, while silver for December delivery increased 47 cents to $23.50 an ounce.

Taking a global perspective, stock indices slumped across both Europe and Asia. Investors will closely monitor these developments as they seek relief from the recent market volatility.

Sources:

– [Source 1: Live Mint (link)]

– [Source 2: Corporate earnings reports]