Wall Street Analysts Concerned About Netflix’s Growth Strategy, Lower Forecasts for Earnings

Wall Street analysts have revised their forecasts for Netflix’s third-quarter earnings and have lowered price targets for the streaming company’s stock as they wait for more clarity on the company’s growth strategy. According to analysts surveyed Zacks Investment Research, the company is expected to report earnings of $3.47 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter.

Netflix, unlike its competitors in the legacy media industry, has shifted its focus towards an ad-supported tier and cracking down on password sharing. The company aims to accelerate revenue growth, expand its margins, and continue to generate positive free cash flow. However, Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos admitted that the ad tier is still in its early stages and has not yet reached the desired scale.

Investors were disappointed when Netflix’s chief financial officer, Spencer Neumann, indicated that operating margins would grow more gradually as the company focuses on investing in growth opportunities. This led to a decrease in price targets for Netflix’s shares.

Wall Street analysts have expressed concern about the company’s long-term growth forecasts, resulting in a downgrade of Netflix’s rating Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino. While he acknowledges Netflix’s potential to build a massive advertising business and gain a larger share of the global premium video revenue, Supino is worried about Netflix’s growth in 2024-2025.

Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintains a neutral rating on the stock but anticipates that a potential price increase on Netflix’s ad-free plans could support revenue growth. However, he advises investors to remain cautious until there is more clarity on the company’s future.

UBS analyst John Hodulik, despite cutting the firm’s price target, maintained a buy rating for Netflix’s stock. Hodulik expects the company’s third-quarter results to be in line with expectations, but lowered his estimates for 2024 due to more measured margin expansion and slower development of the ad tier.

Overall, analysts have reduced their long-term revenue estimates for Netflix, reflecting their cautious outlook for the company’s growth. MoffettNathanson, for example, has lowered its revenue estimates for 2023 to 2027, leading to a decrease in earnings-per-share estimates.

In conclusion, Wall Street analysts are concerned about Netflix’s growth strategy and have revised their forecasts and price targets for the company’s stock. Despite the potential for revenue growth through an ad-supported tier and cracking down on password sharing, there are uncertainties about Netflix’s future growth and operating margins. Investors are advised to proceed cautiously until there is more clarity on the company’s strategy and prospects.

Sources: Zacks Investment Research, Bloomberg, Netflix.com