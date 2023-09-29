Tens of Millions in Fines Imposed on Wall Street Firms for Unmonitored Communication Channels

Wall Street firms, including Interactive Brokers and Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc., have agreed to collectively pay tens of millions of dollars to US regulators for their employees’ use of unmonitored communication channels. The firms violated rules that require the preservation of business communications, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This adds to the more than $2.5 billion in penalties already paid nearly two dozen other banks for similar violations.

Financial firms are obligated to monitor and save all communications related to their business activities to prevent misconduct. Failing to maintain records makes it significantly harder for regulators to investigate wrongdoing. Gurbir Grewal, the SEC’s enforcement director since 2021, has made recordkeeping lapses a priority.

Interactive Brokers and its affiliate will pay $35 million in fines, while Baird will pay $15 million, according to the SEC. In addition, William Blair, Nuveen, Fifth Third, and Perella Weinberg have agreed to pay multimillion-dollar fines for similar violations.

Initially focused on trading desks’ use of chat apps, the SEC’s investigation has expanded to encompass all forms of communication tools used in the finance industry that do not appropriately save records. Hedge funds and private equity firms are also under scrutiny for their use of personal communication apps.

While many firms have agreed to settle, Citadel, a hedge fund giant, is reportedly planning to challenge any enforcement action taken the SEC.

Sources:

– Bloomberg News