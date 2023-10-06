Bernstein Analyst Re-Initiates Coverage on Media and Telecom Stocks

Analyst Laurent Yoon of Sanford C. Bernstein recently re-initiated coverage on seven media and telecom stocks, providing stock price targets and ratings for each company. Yoon gave “outperform” ratings to Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, with stock price targets of $103 and $13, respectively. However, Paramount Global received an “underperform” rating with a price target of $11. Four other stocks, including Netflix, Fox Corp., Comcast, and Charter Communications, received “market-perform” ratings with various price targets.

Yoon highlighted key sector themes that are affecting stocks in the media and telecom industry. He noted that the decline of linear TV and the transition to streaming are well-established narratives. The future growth and profitability of companies in this sector rely on outpacing linear decline with direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth and having scale for profitability. This influenced Bernstein’s rating on Disney and Paramount. Yoon also mentioned that industry consolidation will persist and that companies need to focus on underlying fundamentals to drive cash flow growth.

When analyzing specific stocks, Bernstein predicts that Disney has the potential to transition to DTC at scale once combined with Hulu. This, along with its parks division, makes it a credible challenger to Netflix. Warner Bros. Discovery, on the other hand, is viewed as “cheap for what it is” given its exposure to legacy businesses. However, it is expected to generate sufficient cash flow to de-lever and is considered a potential target for consolidation. Paramount, however, faces challenges including linear decline, sub-scale DTC, and a poor balance sheet.

Netflix, as the undisputed SVOD leader, is driving subscriber and average revenue per member growth. While Yoon is below consensus on subscriber growth, he sees opportunities for ARM growth through price hikes and advertising-supported video-on-demand. Overall, the challenge for Netflix is to continue finding growth as a maturing company.

Source: Sanford C. Bernstein

Definitions:

SVOD – Subscription Video on Demand

DTC – Direct-to-Consumer

Linear TV – Traditional, scheduled TV broadcasting

EBITDA – Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization

Sources: Sanford C. Bernstein