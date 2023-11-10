Sanders Shows Support for Kelce’s Success on Social Media

BOULDER, Colo. — As the world watches the rise of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, it seems that even Colorado coach Deion Sanders is a fan of his talent.

Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, took to Instagram to comment on a picture posted Kelce. His comment praised Kelce’s achievements, saying, “My Dawg on the Runway of life and he’s WALKING his WALK! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Kelce enthusiastically responded, acknowledging the support from Sanders, “you know the vibes PRIME!! 🙌🏻”

Sanders, who was appointed as the head coach of the University of Colorado football team in December 2022, has already made a mark, leading the Buffalos to a 4-5 record this season.

Before his coaching career, Sanders had an impressive tenure in the NFL from 1989 to 2001. He achieved great success, winning two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Despite retiring in 2001, Sanders made a comeback in 2004 for two more seasons. His remarkable contributions to the sport earned him a place in the NFL Hall of Fame in 2011. Notably, Sanders holds the distinction of being the only player to hit a home run in the Majors and score a touchdown in the NFL during the same week.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s popularity has been on a steady climb. Even before his high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, Kelce had already won the hearts of NFL fans. Swift has been frequently spotted at Chiefs games, supporting Kelce and the team alongside his family, including Brittany Mahomes, and other notable celebrities.

Kelce’s recent schedule took him to Argentina, where Taylor Swift is currently performing as part of her Eras Tour. It’s clear that Kelce’s success extends far beyond the football field, capturing the attention and admiration of fans around the world.