Andrew Lincoln Stars in Love Actually: A Must-See Holiday Film

Actor Andrew Lincoln, known for his iconic portrayal of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, will be gracing our screens once again in the upcoming spinoff series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to release in 2024. However, in the meantime, fans can enjoy Lincoln in a completely different role in the beloved holiday film, Love Actually.

Love Actually, created the renowned British screenwriter, producer, and director Richard Curtis, is considered a holiday “must-see” many. Curtis is known for his exceptional romantic comedies such as Notting Hill, The Bridget Jones series, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Love Actually was recently added to Netflix’s catalog on October 1, 2023, allowing even more viewers to indulge in its heartwarming storytelling.

The film takes place primarily in London and revolves around ten intertwined stories. It begins five weeks before Christmas, building up to the festive holiday with a countdown. The story then continues with an epilogue one month later, providing closure to the various narratives.

One of the highlights of Love Actually is its incredible soundtrack, featuring hit songs like “God Only Knows” the Beach Boys, “Both Sides Now” Joni Mitchell, and “Turn Me On” Norah Jones. The film also showcases a memorable wedding scene, with a rendition of the Beatles’ classic “All You Need Is Love” sung the late Lynden David Hall. Additionally, the soundtrack includes tracks from artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Dido, Maroon 5, The Calling, Otis Redding, and Olivia Olson, who also stars in the film and performs a version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Love Actually boasts an exceptional cast, with Lincoln portraying Mark, a man harboring secret feelings for someone he can’t have. The film also features esteemed actors like Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister of the UK, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Notable appearances include Claudia Schiffer, Elisha Cuthbert, January Jones, Denise Richards, and Martin Freeman.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch Love Actually, make sure to add it to your holiday watchlist. It’s a heartwarming film filled with love, laughter, and memorable performances, including Andrew Lincoln’s captivating portrayal of Mark. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek!

