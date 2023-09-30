Movies and Shows on Netflix Starring Actors from The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead and its spinoff series often enjoy seeing their favorite actors in new movies and shows. If you’re a fan, you’ll be happy to know that Netflix has several titles featuring actors from the TWD universe. Here is a list of some of these movies and shows currently available on Netflix.

“Beef” is a dark comedy series starring Steven Yeun, who played Glenn on The Walking Dead. The show follows Yeun and Ali Wong as they get caught up in a road rage incident that takes unexpected twists. Yeun is also featured in other Netflix titles such as “Okja” and “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.”

Sydney Park, another TWD actress, stars in the Netflix original horror film “There’s Someone Inside Your House.” The movie centers around a killer who targets seniors at a high school, wearing the face of their victims and exposing their secrets. Park also appears in Netflix’s “Moxie” and lends her voice to Dreamworks’ “Spirit” series.

Michael Rooker, known for his role as Merle on TWD, stars in the action comedy “The Out-Laws” as an FBI agent. The movie tells the story of a bank manager who suspects his future in-laws may be infamous bank robbers. Rooker can also be seen in “Cliffhanger” and provides voice work in “Vivo.”

Robert Patrick, who portrayed a character on The Walking Dead, appears in two episodes of the Netflix original series “The Night Agent.” The show follows an FBI agent who becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy at the White House. Patrick has also been in movies such as “Endless Love” and “The Laundromat.”

The critically acclaimed series “Ozark” features several actors from TWD, including Cassady McClincy and Josh Mikel. In this four-season show, the Byrd family gets caught up in criminal activities when they are forced to launder money for a Mexican cartel in the Ozarks.

Andrew Lincoln, best known as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, stars in the Netflix original film “Penguin Bloom,” based on a true story. The movie follows a family whose lives are changed after the mother’s accident, and their encounter with an injured magpie. Lincoln also appears in “Cabinet of Curiosities” and “Love Actually.”

Jon Bernthal, who played Shane on TWD, stars alongside Sandra Bullock in the emotional drama “The Unforgivable.” The film tells the story of a woman released from prison after serving time for a murder conviction, as she searches for her younger sister. Bernthal is also featured in movies like “Snitch,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “Wind River.”

Other TWD actors who have appeared in Netflix content include Sonequa Martin-Green in the Christmas rom-com “Holiday Rush,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jose Pablo Cantillo in “Solace,” Ned Dennehy in the supernatural series “Glitch,” Jayson Warner Smith and Adam Boyer in the thriller “Devil to Pay,” Lauren Cohan in “Mile 22,” and Christian Serratos in “Selena: The Series.”

These are just a few examples of the movies and shows on Netflix featuring talented actors from The Walking Dead universe. Keep an eye out for updates to this list as new titles are added and some may leave the streaming platform.

