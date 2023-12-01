New Movies and Shows on Netflix Starring Actors from The Walking Dead

Fans of The Walking Dead universe are in for a treat as Netflix offers a plethora of movies and shows featuring beloved actors from the long-running apocalyptic series. From thrilling dramas to heartfelt comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some notable titles to add to your watchlist.

1. “Beef” – Steven Yeun (Netflix Original)

In this dark comedy, Steven Yeun, known for his role as Glenn on TWD, stars alongside Ali Wong in a road rage incident that takes an unexpected turn. Prepare for a moving and humorous journey.

2. “Minari” – Steven Yeun

“Minari” tells the semi-autobiographical story of a Korean-American family, with Steven Yeun delivering a powerful performance that earned him an Oscar nomination as the first Asian-American lead actor nominee.

3. “There’s Someone Inside Your House” – Sydney Park (Netflix Original)

This Netflix original horror film centers around a group of high school misfits trying to stop a masked killer targeting their school. Sydney Park, known from TWD, delivers a spine-chilling performance.

4. “The Out-Laws” – Michael Rooker

Experience the action-packed comedy as a bank manager suspecting his future in-laws to be notorious bank robbers. Michael Rooker shines in his role as an FBI agent, adding a dose of humor to the story.

5. “The Night Agent” – Robert Patrick (Netflix Original)

Robert Patrick stars in this gripping Netflix original series as an FBI agent entwined in a dangerous conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. Get ready for thrilling twists and turns.

6. “Ozark” (Various TWD Actors)

Follow the gripping story of the Byrd family as they delve deep into the criminal underworld of money laundering. Look out for TWD actors Cassady McClincy and Josh Mikel as they bring their talents to this thrilling series.

7. “Penguin Bloom” – Andrew Lincoln (Netflix Original)

Based on a true story, “Penguin Bloom” portrays a family’s inspiring journey after a life-altering accident. Andrew Lincoln showcases his acting prowess in this heartwarming film.

8. “The Unforgivable” – Jon Bernthal (Netflix Original)

Join Jon Bernthal and Sandra Bullock in this emotional drama about a woman rebuilding her life after being released from prison. As she searches for her sister, she confronts the mistakes of her past.

9. “Holiday Rush” – Sonequa Martin-Green (Netflix Original)

Get into the holiday spirit with this heartwarming Christmas rom-com, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as a radio producer navigating love and relationships during the festive season.

10. “Solace” – Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jose Pablo Cantillo

Prepare for a thrilling ride in this 2015 film where two FBI agents enlist a clairvoyant doctor’s help to catch a serial killer. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jose Pablo Cantillo deliver compelling performances.

11. “Glitch” – Ned Dennehy

Step into a supernatural Australian town where deceased individuals mysteriously come back to life. Ned Dennehy, also known for his role in TWD, captivates audiences with his performance in this haunting series.

12. “Devil to Pay” – Jayson Warner Smith and Adam Boyer

Jayson Warner Smith and Adam Boyer star in this gripping thriller about an Appalachian farmer’s struggle to pay off her late husband’s debts. Brace yourself for a gripping narrative.

13. “Mile 22” – Lauren Cohan

“Mile 22” is an action-packed espionage thriller featuring Lauren Cohan alongside Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich. Watch as a CIA unit undertakes a dangerous mission, rife with government pursuit.

14. “Selena: The Series” – Christian Serratos (Netflix Original)

Experience the life and legacy of Mexican-American performer Selena Quintanilla in this captivating series. Christian Serratos portrays Selena with uncanny resemblance, celebrating her achievements and inspiring journey.

15. “We Have a Ghost” – Steve Coulter and Ann Mahoney (Netflix Original)

Join a new homeowner as their encounter with a mischievous ghost turns their life into an overnight social media sensation. Steve Coulter and Ann Mahoney bring their talent to this lighthearted Netflix original.

These are just a few of the many exciting movies and shows on Netflix featuring actors from The Walking Dead universe. Check them out and discover the diverse range of performances from your favorite TWD cast members.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are these movies and shows only available on Netflix?

Yes, these movies and shows mentioned in the article are all available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

2. Can I watch these titles internationally?

Netflix availability can vary depending on your location. However, these titles are generally accessible in most regions where Netflix is available.

3. Can I watch these movies and shows if I haven’t seen The Walking Dead?

Absolutely! While some actors mentioned in the article have appeared in The Walking Dead, these titles can be enjoyed independently without any prior knowledge of the series.

4. Are there any future projects featuring TWD actors on Netflix?

Netflix continues to release new content regularly, and there may be future projects featuring actors from The Walking Dead universe. Stay tuned to Netflix and other entertainment news sources for updates.

5. Can I find other TWD actors on Netflix?

Yes, the mentioned titles are just a fraction of the movies and shows available on Netflix featuring actors from The Walking Dead. Explore the platform to discover more exciting performances.

6. Are there any plans for a TWD spinoff on Netflix?

As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a TWD spinoff on Netflix. However, the franchise continues to expand, so future spinoff possibilities cannot be ruled out.

(Note: The source article and information provided in this new article were created the AI language model and may not accurately reflect the latest updates or factual accuracy. Please refer to reputable sources and official Netflix announcements for the most up-to-date information.)