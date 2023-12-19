“HACKED: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma” Brings Tampa Bay to the Big Screen

In the upcoming movie “HACKED: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma,” Tampa Bay takes center stage as the setting for this intense and action-packed cinematic experience. Directed Shane Brady and starring Chandler Riggs, the film showcases the true spirit of Tampa Bay through its captivating storyline and iconic locations.

From scenes filmed in downtown Tampa, Clearwater’s Pier 60, to Dunedin’s Honeymoon Island, every frame captures the essence of the Tampa Bay area. The production team wanted to highlight the city’s unique atmosphere and rich cultural heritage in every scene, ensuring that the movie would truly scream Tampa Bay.

The plot revolves around a middle-class family seeking revenge after being conned out of $20,000. Brady, the movie’s producer, writer, and director, believes that Tampa Bay perfectly embodies the resilient spirit of hardworking and good people. He draws parallels between the family’s journey and the underdog stories of famous athletes who found success in Tampa Bay, such as Dave Andreychuk and Tom Brady.

“This is a place where naysayers can become yay-sayers,” says Brady. “Tampa Bay gives you a shot, and sometimes that’s all you need.”

By showcasing Tampa Bay on the big screen, “HACKED” not only entertains but also promotes the region, highlighting its beauty, culture, and vibrant energy. The filmmakers previously shot another movie in Tampa Bay, titled “Breathing Happy,” and fell in love with the area, making them eager to return. Unfortunately, during the production of “Breathing Happy,” they were victims of a con artist who tricked them into sending $20,000. Inspired this incident, they wrote a script that explores what they would do if they confronted the culprit face to face.

As the cast and crew explore Tampa Bay during their downtime, they are already captivated its charm. Chandler Riggs, known for his role in “The Walking Dead,” expressed his excitement to learn more about the famous Gasparilla parade, indicating his willingness to return to experience the festivities firsthand.

With its enticing storyline and Tampa Bay as its backdrop, “HACKED: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma” is set to captivate audiences and showcase Tampa Bay’s unique character to the world.