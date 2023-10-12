EU Official Warns Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok of Penalties for Misinformation

European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton has sent letters to the CEOs of Meta (formerly Facebook), X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok regarding the spread of misinformation on their platforms in relation to the Israel-Hamas war. Breton reminded the executives of their obligations under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) to combat misinformation and warned of potential financial penalties. Violations could result in penalties of up to 6% of each company’s global revenue. For Meta, this could equate to a multi-billion-dollar penalty, while X and TikTok could face fines in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Breton specifically called on Elon Musk to address illegal content and disinformation on X and urged Mark Zuckerberg of Meta to provide a plan to tackle war-related misinformation and AI-generated posts with manipulated content. Breton also emphasized the need for TikTok to protect its younger audience from violent content circulating on the platform.

The proliferation of misinformation has been a challenge on social media platforms during the Israel-Hamas war, with fabricated photos, videos, and false claims making it difficult to discern fact from fiction. X and Meta have responded to Breton’s letters, stating their efforts to remove or label thousands of posts and combat misinformation on their platforms.

The EU’s DSA, which became effective in August, imposes strict online safety laws and significant penalties for tech companies that fail to comply. Under the law, social media platforms must swiftly remove content inciting violence, manipulated media, hate speech, or propaganda or face financial penalties of up to 6% of their annual global revenue.

Breton highlighted the importance of mitigating fake and manipulated content, not only in the context of the Israel-Hamas war but also in relation to upcoming elections in Europe. The EU aims to address the risk of false information spreading with the intention to influence elections.

Sources: NPR