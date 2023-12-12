New Netflix Movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” Brings Inspiring True Story to the Screen

Netflix is bringing a heartwarming true story to its streaming platform with the movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” Based on the real-life experiences of Amberley Synder, a rodeo barrel racer, the film follows her journey of resilience and determination after a devastating accident leaves her paralyzed.

Directed Conor Allyn, “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” showcases Amberley’s refusal to give up on her dreams. Despite facing numerous challenges and struggling with her health, she perseveres and trains rigorously to compete in the American Rodeo. Along the way, Amberley comes just seconds away from victory, proving that she can overcome any obstacle.

Spencer Locke takes on the role of Amberley, alongside a talented cast including Missi Pyle, Bailey Chase, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Sherri Sheperd, among others.

To watch “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan, ranging from $6.99 (standard with ads) to $19.99 (premium)

3. Enter your email address and create an account

4. Select your preferred payment method

Netflix offers different plans to cater to various preferences. The cheapest plan includes most movies and TV shows but features ads. The standard plan is ad-free and allows for content downloads on two devices, with an option to add an extra non-household member. The premium plan offers Ultra HD content, downloads on up to six devices, and the option to add two additional non-household members. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

“Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” tells an incredible story of strength and determination. Amberley Snyder’s inspiring journey will captivate viewers and remind them of the power of never giving up, even in the face of adversity.

Please note that streaming services may change, so check Netflix for the most up-to-date information.