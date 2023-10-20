Walgreens Pharmacy on Lincoln Street in Worcester to Permanently Close

The Walgreens Pharmacy located on Lincoln Street in Worcester, Massachusetts will permanently close its doors at 3 p.m. on November 9th. The announcement was made through a sign posted in the store. This particular Walgreens location, situated at 472 Lincoln St., includes both a convenience store and a pharmacy.

Walgreens, a company based in Deerfield, Illinois, has not provided any comment regarding the closure. However, it was revealed back in July that the company planned to shut down a total of 150 stores in the United States, as well as 300 stores in the United Kingdom. No specific locations were disclosed at that time. The decision to close the stores was driven disappointing earnings, which also resulted in 500 corporate personnel jobs being cut.

The Lincoln Street store was formerly the site of convenience store Hilltop Farms, and before that, Argento’s, a local grocery store chain.

Despite the closure of this Walgreens location, Worcester still has six other Walgreens stores in operation. These can be found at the following addresses: 220 Grafton St., 320 Park Ave., 398 Belmont St., 99 Stafford St., 937 West Boylston St., and 348 Greenwood St.

In related news, CVS Pharmacy recently announced that its downtown location at 110 Front St. in Worcester will also close its doors on November 1st.

Sources:

– Source article: Worcester Telegram & Gazette