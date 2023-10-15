How to Watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Match between Wales and Croatia

Summary: Wales will face Croatia in the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. After a 4-0 win against Gibraltar in a friendly, Wales needs to win their remaining three games in Group D to improve their chances of automatic qualification. Croatia, on the other hand, is more confident despite a recent 1-0 loss to Turkey. The match will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States and will be available to watch on fuboTV.

Team News:

– Wales: Kieffer Moore, Daniel James, and Harry Wilson are expected to start, with Ben Davies as the captain. Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson are sidelined due to injuries.

– Croatia: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, and Luka Ivanusec are all out with injuries. Josip Brekalo, Lovro Majer, Nikola Vlasic, and Bruno Petkovic are likely to start.

Head-to-Head Record:

Definitions:

– UEFA: Union of European Football Associations, the administrative body for football in Europe.

– Euro 2024 qualifiers: The qualification round for the UEFA European Championship that will take place in 2024.

– Cardiff City Stadium: A professional football stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where the match between Wales and Croatia will be held.

– EDT: Eastern Daylight Time, the time zone used in the United States during daylight saving time.

– fuboTV: A streaming platform that provides access to sports, entertainment, and news channels.

