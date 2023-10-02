Wales Rugby Training Session Reveals Starting Lineup for Georgia Match

During Wales’ open training session, the crowd was noticeably smaller than previous sessions, with only a few locals in attendance. However, the journalists stood out among the crowd due to the lack of face paint on their cheeks. What started as a regular training session quickly turned into a team reveal, catching everyone off guard.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who is popular in France for his friendly nature and language skills, engaged in conversations with fans while focusing on his recovery from a pectoral strain. He seemed eager to be fit for the knockout stages, and even joked about a potential World Cup final between Wales and France.

As the session progressed, it became evident that Wales was running attacking drills with what appeared to be their potential starting lineup for the Georgia match. Although initial selections were discarded after players swapped bibs, a WhatsApp message confirming the starting XV was sent out. This came as a surprise, as Wales typically reveal their team closer to the match.

Wales’ media manager was seen conversing with head coach Warren Gatland before the session, indicating that the team announcement was not planned. The press had to quickly adjust and digest the news before the scheduled press conference.

Attack coach Alex King stated that announcing the team was “logical” considering the open training session. The team selection itself did not come as a surprise, as Wales aimed to balance rotation and maintain momentum after three consecutive victories.

Notably, Gareth Anscombe was chosen to start at fly-half in place of the injured Dan Biggar, with Tomos Williams as his partner at half-back. Gareth Davies, who had an impressive performance in the previous match, was rested during the session. Rio Dyer, who had been put up for press duties, was also expected to feature in the starting lineup.

Overall, Wales seemed comfortable with revealing their team early, and the open training session provided the opportunity to do so. As they prepare to face Georgia, Wales remains focused on maintaining their winning streak and progressing to the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup.

