Martin Scorsese Guesses TikTok Slangs in Daughter’s Viral Video

Martin Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca Scorsese, has once again taken to TikTok to entertain viewers. This time, she challenges the renowned filmmaker to guess some popular TikTok slangs, and the adorable interaction between the father-daughter duo has gone viral.

In the video, Martin Scorsese is seen attempting to figure out the meanings of terms like ‘tea’, ‘ick’, ‘throw shade’, ‘ship’, and more. He successfully guesses the meaning of ‘tea’ and ‘ick’, but struggles with words like ‘sneaky link’ and ‘hits different’. With some help from Francesca, he discovers that ‘tea’ refers to gossip, ‘ick’ means something that disgusts you, ‘sneaky link’ represents people you have hookups or affairs with, and ‘hits different’ indicates something that is really good.

The heartwarming moment in the video arrives when Martin tries to guess the meaning of ‘ship’. After suggesting that it refers to a boat, his daughter playfully gives him a clue saying, “I ship you and mom!” This results in a humorous exchange between the two, ending with Martin guessing ‘slay’ correctly, prompting Francesca to exclaim, ‘This video slays!’

Fans of Martin Scorsese have always enjoyed his appearances in his daughter’s TikTok videos, and this latest one is no exception. Fans took to social media to express their delight, with comments like, “Francesca Scorsese allows us to understand such a great artist on a human level,” and “I could watch this all day.” The video quickly went viral, gaining attention on several platforms.

Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, is set to release in theaters on October 20. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, has received universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

In conclusion, this heartwarming TikTok video showcases the playful bond between Martin Scorsese and his daughter, while also giving viewers a glimpse into the filmmaker’s humor and personality.

