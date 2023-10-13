Is Nokia Getting Back into Gaming with a New Controller?

Nokia, once a dominant force in the mobile phone market, has been largely absent from the industry in recent years. However, a now-deleted Reddit post resurfaced images of a Nokia gaming controller, sparking speculation about a potential comeback. The images bear a striking resemblance to the Google Stadia controller, but with the unmistakable Nokia branding.

Unfortunately, it appears that Nokia is not directly involved in the creation of this controller. Rather, it is created a company called Streamview, which has licensing rights for the iconic Nokia branding. Streamview specializes in accessories for Android mobile games, explaining the resemblance to the Google Stadia controller.

While it’s disappointing that Nokia is not behind this controller, it’s worth noting that the company has a history in the gaming market. The Nokia N-Gage, released in the early 2000s, was a gaming and mobile hybrid ahead of its time. It featured a landscape screen, physical gaming controls, and a lineup of popular games like “Tomb Raider” and “Sonic N.” Despite its innovative design, the N-Gage struggled due to its high price point and game compatibility issues.

While it may be unlikely that Nokia will re-enter the gaming market, the idea of a Nokia gaming controller is intriguing. The durability of Nokia’s devices, exemplified the iconic Nokia 3310, would make for a long-lasting controller compared to competitors like the Elite controller.

Although this particular controller is not a Nokia creation, the possibility of Nokia returning to the gaming scene with a fresh perspective remains an enticing thought. Only time will tell if the nostalgic brand will make a resurgence in the gaming industry.

Sources:

– Reddit (thread deleted)

– Streamview (company)