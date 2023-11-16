The Exciting Return of Celebrity Big Brother: Rebekah Vardy in the Spotlight

Celebrity Big Brother fans, get ready for an explosive comeback! The popular reality show is set to return next year, and the producers have already set their sights on a top celebrity to join the cast. According to insiders, controversial WAG Rebekah Vardy is at the top of their wish list.

While the show has always been known for its thrilling drama and shocking revelations, Rebekah Vardy’s potential involvement takes it to a whole new level. As the Wagatha Christie libel trial, involving Rebekah and Coleen Rooney, continues to make headlines, the show’s bosses hope that Rebekah will dish out some serious dirt on the highly-publicized feud.

According to insiders, Rebekah is the show’s number one target for a good reason. She’s known for her outspoken nature and is not afraid to say what she thinks. With the ongoing trial and her well-publicized opinions about Coleen and her husband Wayne, Rebekah is expected to be “TV gold.”

It’s no secret that securing Rebekah’s signing won’t come cheap. With her expensive lifestyle and the hefty legal bills she’s currently facing, ITV understands they will have to dig deep into their pockets to make it happen. However, the offer might just be too tempting for Rebekah, and if it’s a big one, she could very well be joining the show.

Rebekah Vardy is no stranger to reality TV. She previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! in 2017 and Dancing On Ice in 2021. Her experience in these shows only adds to the anticipation surrounding her potential appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

With ITV confirming the show’s comeback on their main channel and streaming service ITVX, fans are eagerly waiting for its return. The civilian version of Big Brother, which aired in the autumn, garnered 3.6 million viewers across all the broadcaster’s networks for its launch. Expectations are high for the star-studded version, especially with the return of Celebrity Big Brother after a two-year hiatus.

