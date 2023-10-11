Man Charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor in Waco, Texas

A 29-year-old man named Taylor Bryant Fox has been charged with online solicitation of a minor with explicit communication after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to an 11-year-old girl. The incident took place on Instagram, where Fox, using the account name “djyoungfox,” initiated communication with the victim.

The victim reported the incident to the police on August 31st, after receiving a direct message from Fox. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant to access Fox’s Instagram account and confirm his identity. They also discovered the explicit messages exchanged between Fox and the young girl.

According to the messages, Fox requested the victim to send him pictures and asked if she was alone. He then requested “more pictures of the victim not wearing much.” Fox tried to deny his involvement in the communication claiming that his account was hacked.

However, Instagram records indicated that Fox’s communication with the victim was bracketed activity consistent with him having control over his account. This evidence contradicted his claim of being hacked.

Taylor Bryant Fox is currently in custody at the McLennan County Jail, with no bond set. He is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

Cases like these are a serious violation of the law and can have long-lasting and harmful effects on the victims. It is crucial for parents and guardians to educate young children about online safety and monitor their online activities to protect them from potential predators.

Source: KWTX