Law Enforcement Officer Recognized for Exposing Child Predator

A law enforcement officer in Wabaunsee County, Kansas is receiving recognition for his exceptional work in uncovering a child predator. Corporal Jon Sumner of the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated remarkable dedication and determination in bringing this individual to justice.

After a young girl reported distressing encounters with an aggressive child predator on Snapchat, Corporal Sumner wasted no time in launching an intensive investigation. Through the use of multiple digital search warrants and the examination of the suspect’s Snapchat account, Sumner uncovered a horrifying cache of illegal digital media, including evidence of crimes against children.

Sumner’s relentless efforts led to the identification of 20 to 30 additional child victims, all of whom were girls under the age of 18. Understanding the urgent need for action, he immediately contacted the Castlerock Colorado Police Department and facilitated a collaborative effort with the Colorado ICAC Task Team to ensure the suspect’s arrest.

The investigation took an even more sinister turn when it was discovered that the predator had traveled to Florida, where he allegedly raped an underage female victim he had groomed online. This revelation prompted the issuance of arrest warrants, and in March 2023, Miles Steven McGough was apprehended in Douglas County, Colorado.

In December of the same year, McGough was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore. The severity of the sentence reflected the nature of the crimes he had committed, which included enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Corporal Jon Sumner’s unwavering dedication in this case has rightfully earned him recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty. His exhaustive investigative efforts played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending this dangerous predator. Sumner’s actions have brought great credit not only to himself but also to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and the law enforcement profession as a whole.