New Generation Social Media: Vurse’s Approach to Creativity and Ownership

Social media has witnessed a remarkable resurgence with a projected 4.9 billion active users 2023 and a market value soaring to $230 billion. However, established giants like Meta and X are facing stiff competition from innovative newcomers like TikTok and BeReal. With an additional 1 billion users expected to join the digital space 2027, the landscape of social media is becoming increasingly uncertain.

In 2022, the once-thriving Meta experienced a decline in revenue for the first time since its inception. A similar trend was observed with Twitter, which also witnessed reduced revenue. In contrast, TikTok doubled its revenue from $4.69 billion to $9.4 billion during the same period. Moreover, 2023 saw the rise of BeReal, an authenticity-focused photo sharing app, as the fastest growing social media site with a remarkable 313% surge in user interest.

While users spend an average of nearly 2.5 hours per day on social media platforms, the market has become oversaturated, leading to several concerning developments. AI algorithms are designed to make users’ feeds as addictive as possible, while data harvesting practices erode privacy. Issues surrounding content moderation have raised questions about free speech online. Additionally, users often lack ownership rights to their own content and struggle to monetize it, and repeated data breaches have exposed personal information to hackers.

To address these challenges, a new breed of social media apps has emerged, focusing on creativity, ownership, authenticity, and shared revenue. One notable example is Vurse, a hyper-interactive short-video sharing app that leverages AI and blockchain technology to empower video creators and foster a community-based revenue sharing model. Vurse’s mission is to reward users for their creativity and facilitate deeper, more meaningful interactions.

What sets Vurse apart is its unique approach to challenges. Two distinctive challenges, namely the ‘VS’ and ‘Guessing’ challenges, offer users exciting creative opportunities. The ‘VS’ challenge enables dancers to compete in a split-screen dance battle, with viewers voting to determine the winner. The ‘Guessing’ challenge allows video creators to incorporate questions for viewers to guess. Participants in these challenges, whether creators or voters, are rewarded with points.

Vurse harnesses advanced content analysis and observer AI technology to provide an unparalleled experience for video creators. The platform’s Advanced Camera Module utilizes AI to make real-time adjustments based on the surrounding environment, while the Customizable Recommendation System allows users to adapt camera settings to their unique style and preferences. Moreover, Vurse’s observer AI analyzes videos’ environments and applies special augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features.

After a successful beta launch in India in October 2023, which recorded over 110,000 downloads, a 40% engagement rate, and 1.5 million event actions, Vurse plans to expand to the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia in 2024. This expansion marks a cultural shift in the social media landscape, where emerging innovators tackle the shortcomings of established platforms. With its focus on data privacy, revenue sharing, and creative freedom, Vurse aims to provide an inclusive environment for individuals to express themselves, create unique content, and collaborate with like-minded creators. By leveraging AI and blockchain technology, Vurse offers a holistic and engaging experience that empowers its growing community, setting the stage for the future of social media.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Vurse?

Vurse is a short video sharing platform that allows users to add a creative touch to their videos, take control of their content, and earn a share of the platform’s revenue based on their activity levels.

2. How does Vurse differentiate itself from other social media platforms?

Vurse differentiates itself focusing on creativity, ownership, and shared revenue. It offers unique challenges, such as dance battles and guessing games, to engage and reward its users. The platform also leverages AI and blockchain technology to enhance the video creation experience.

3. What are the advantages of using Vurse’s Advanced Camera Module?

Vurse’s Advanced Camera Module utilizes AI to make real-time adjustments based on the surrounding environment. This feature helps video creators capture the best shots and enhances the overall quality of their videos.

4. How does Vurse plan to expand its user base?

After a successful beta launch in India, Vurse plans to expand to the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. The platform aims to reach a broader audience and provide its unique features and benefits to users in these regions.

5. How does Vurse address privacy and revenue sharing concerns?

Vurse tackles privacy concerns giving users full control over their content and implementing blockchain technology to ensure secure transactions. The platform also promotes a community-based revenue sharing model, where users are rewarded for their creativity and engagement.