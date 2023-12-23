Title: Unveiling the Dark Side of Instagram Addiction: Meta’s Deceptive Practices Exposed

Summary: A recently unsealed lawsuit filed Attorney General Charity Clark reveals shocking details about how tech giant Meta conducted studies on Vermont teenagers, focusing on making their social media platform Instagram more addictive. Despite repeated internal warnings about the harmful effects of the app on young people, top leaders at Meta allegedly ignored them. The lawsuit alleges that Meta violated Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act lying to the public about the safety of Instagram. The detrimental impacts of Instagram on young users’ mental health, including social media addiction, sleep deprivation, poor self-image, feelings of loneliness, and even self-harm desires, are highlighted in the 114-page complaint.

In an effort to keep Vermont teenagers engaged on the platform, Meta relied on internal research that showed a significant percentage of teenagers in the state using Instagram. However, the lawsuit reveals that the company concluded it needed to refine Instagram specifically for Vermont teens to spend more time on the platform.

The lawsuit also exposes Meta’s deliberate deception of the public regarding harmful content on Instagram. Researchers discovered that a considerable number of users witnessed bullying, discrimination, nudity, and self-harm images on the platform. However, Meta reported significantly lower rates of such interactions publicly, contradicting their commitment to not expose young people to such content.

Furthermore, the lawsuit reveals an internal culture of secrecy at Meta, where concerns about the accuracy of metrics displayed the “time spent” tool on Instagram were raised. Employees allegedly stated that the metrics were “materially incorrect” and that the company was sharing false data externally.

Attorney General Clark, who coordinated with 40 other attorneys general across the country in suing Meta, believes that the full complaint should be made public to expose the company’s practices. Clark, herself a mother and aunt, emphasizes the importance of protecting young people’s well-being in the online environment.

Meta has not issued a response to the unredacted complaint. In a previous statement, the company claimed to share the attorneys general’s commitment to providing safe experiences online for teenagers but expressed disappointment in their approach.

The unveiling of Meta’s deceptive practices and disregard for the well-being of young users on Instagram is a significant development in the ongoing battle against the harmful impacts of social media addiction.