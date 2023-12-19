Virtual Reality Market Facing Challenges Amidst Plummeting Sales

Sales of virtual reality (VR) headsets and augmented reality (AR) glasses in the U.S. have experienced a significant decline of nearly 40% in 2023, according to research firm Circana. This drop in sales reflects the ongoing challenge faced Meta, formerly known as Facebook, in bringing immersive technology into the mainstream. Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious vision of the metaverse and Meta’s heavy investments, there has yet to be a breakout success or “killer app” to validate the company’s efforts.

Meta’s Reality Labs, responsible for developing VR and AR technologies, reported losses of $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Since the company’s rebranding, the division has lost approximately $25 billion. Despite these setbacks, Meta remains the leader in the VR market, with its Quest-branded headsets dominating the U.S. market.

The decline in VR sales can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of new, standalone VR headsets and the absence of a widely appealing app for mainstream consumers. Meta’s recent release of the Quest 3 VR headset in October helped boost sales during the holiday season, but overall, the VR market has experienced a challenging year.

However, there are signs of progress within the industry. Sales of VR headsets during the eight-week period from October to November saw a 42% increase from the same period last year. Consumer technology analyst Ben Arnold noted that VR headset designs have improved significantly over the years, but the challenge lies in attracting developers to create compelling content for the platform.

Meta is pinning its hopes on developers utilizing the passthrough feature of the Quest 3 to create augmented reality experiences that blend digital graphics with the real world. Furthermore, Meta is testing generative AI technologies in its Ray-Ban smart glasses to enhance user experiences.

Looking ahead to 2024, the VR market’s landscape may be influenced Apple’s entry into the market. Apple is set to release its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, targeting early adopters, developers, and businesses with a premium price point of $3,499.

Despite the current challenges, Meta remains committed to its long-term bets on emerging technologies like AI and the metaverse. The company recognizes that making these investments is not guaranteed to work, but it is crucial for remaining relevant in the future.