VR App Developer Sues Meta for $353.2 Million, Citing Antitrust Claims

Andre Elijah, the creator of a virtual reality (VR) yoga app, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, seeking $353.2 million in damages over antitrust claims. The lawsuit alleges that Meta retaliated against Elijah after he entered discussions with Apple and ByteDance about bringing his app to their platforms.

According to the lawsuit, Elijah’s AEI Fitness app was set to be unveiled at the Meta Connect conference in September. However, Meta canceled the app launch and terminated the project just days before its scheduled release. Elijah claims that this has resulted in the loss of tens of millions of dollars in exposure for his firm.

Furthermore, he alleges that Meta not only banned him from the conference but also blacklisted him. In response, Elijah has initiated a lawsuit seeking $3.2 million in immediate damages, with the potential for hundreds of millions more in lost revenue.

The lawsuit argues that Meta’s actions constitute monopolistic practices in the VR industry. This is not the first case against Meta regarding its VR practices, as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has also expressed concerns about the company’s acquisition of VR app developer Within Unlimited.

The VR market is expected to exceed $100 billion 2030, further intensifying competition among key players such as Apple, Google, and Meta. Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset is set to enter the market in early 2024.

Meta has been under pressure from investors to boost sales of VR headsets following losses in its VR tech division. The outcome of this lawsuit will likely have significant implications for Meta and the broader VR industry.

