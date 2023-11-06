New Community Safety Awareness Leads to Increased Police Investigation in East Vancouver

Police in East Vancouver have launched an investigation into a reported violent assault after numerous social media warnings appeared, urging residents to remain vigilant. According to the posts, a woman was allegedly kidnapped near Powell Street and Victoria Drive, where she was sexually assaulted, brutally beaten, and abandoned in a local park on Saturday night.

Although the Vancouver Police Department initially indicated no knowledge of the incident, Sergeant Steve Addison has now confirmed that they became aware of the situation through the circulation of distressing details on social media. Acknowledging that victims of crime may not immediately come forward, Addison emphasized that the police take such reports seriously, prompting them to initiate a thorough investigation.

“We have identified the person mentioned in the social media posts and hope to speak with them in greater detail about the incident,” Addison stated. “Additionally, we have already spoken to individuals who possess information related to the posts.”

While the Vancouver Police Department could not corroborate the specific details outlined on social media due to the preliminary stage of the investigation, Addison assured the public that they are committed to addressing their concerns. He acknowledged that information circulating online can induce fear and anxiety within the community and emphasized the necessity of taking action in response.

As the investigation progresses, the police are urging residents to remain cautious and vigilant, particularly when walking alone at night. They recommend staying aware of one’s surroundings and reaffirm the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or incidents promptly.

